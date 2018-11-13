You Don't Need To Be Picasso Or Van Gogh To Flaunt Your Art! Just Hit Up This Studio

Let your creative juices flow, and let your imagination show by painting pots, platters, piggy banks among 400 other things at the Color Me Mine studio. It is warm, spacious and super cute with comfy chairs and tables, lively walls, and organised shelves with plain white dinnerware, mugs, decor items as well as toys for kiddos. The process is pretty simple. You walk in, pick what you want to paint, make use of the tools and colorants available at the store (the friendly staff guides you with a few techniques if you're a rookie) to create a masterpiece. They give you aprons just so you don't ruin your clothes while you make an artsy mess and assure you that the dyes are non-toxic, lead-free and food safe (Yaas! the little ones can experiment as much as they like). Make use of the stencils, rubber stamps if you're art impaired, and trace computer printed designs if you have something in mind, already. Get your pet a dog bowl with his name or make floral patterns, and leave the glazing to the staff.

Be it for a fun offbeat date, to spend quality time with kids, for personalised gifting, or to make some art with your squad — this place is simply perfect. Apart from the price of the item you choose to paint, which starts at INR 600, they charge per person, per session. At INR 200 for kids upto 12 years, and INR 300 for everyone else, it does give you value for money along with a memorable time. You can collect your unique piece in about two to seven days.