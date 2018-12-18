Get Colourful Christmas Trees & Miniature Santa Claus At This Store

From the outside, Party 365 might appear like a regular party decor store. But walk in to discover Christmas trees in not just green (and shades of green) but also bright mustard and blue colours. The trees are decked up like they belong to a dainty tinsel town and if you are someone who enjoys doing up the tree with miniature Santa, reindeers, and snowmen, you are sure to find a handful of them here. Sorting all our party and Christmas decor needs are the stars and themed balloons. While a simple polka-dotted balloon is priced at INR 6, the price can go upto INR 450 depending on the type of balloons. Looking for headbands for your Christmas or New Year house party? Maybe you can ditch those expensive ones at H&M, and grab them here. Plus, the store plans to stock up once in a week till the end of New Year's eve, so you can expect something new every time you walk in. The store also has a basement with a bunch of decorations — from party hats to paper cups, plates, pom poms and more Xmas decorations, you'll literally be spoilt for choice.