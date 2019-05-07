Bottega Cafe is really great for their interiors and their love for plants and trees make the place even better. I tried their Arabesque frappe and lemonade, frappe was too yummy. Also, I had Nutella pancakes which were scrumptious and can easily fill the tummy. Courteous and friendly service, must visit!
A Quaint Place Which Serves Scrumptious Pancakes
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
There should be a couple of staff to handle things.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
