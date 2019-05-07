A Quaint Place Which Serves Scrumptious Pancakes

Cafes

Bottega Cafe

Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Plot 13-B, Road 86, Phase 2, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bottega Cafe is really great for their interiors and their love for plants and trees make the place even better. I tried their Arabesque frappe and lemonade, frappe was too yummy. Also, I had Nutella pancakes which were scrumptious and can easily fill the tummy. Courteous and friendly service, must visit!

What Could Be Better?

There should be a couple of staff to handle things.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

