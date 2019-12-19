Home Cooked Meals & Sleek Decor: We're Totally Digging These Aesthetic Service Apartments

These have to be one of the best service apartments in Hyderabad and we're in awe with how pretty the rooms look. Yes, hotels are fancy and luxurious, but if you're someone who looks for a homely vibe while travelling, Concord Comfort's serviced apartments are the right place for you. Wondering how? Just take a look at all the amenities they're offering.

They've got home-cooked meals where you select between vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and enjoy healthy food according to your taste, housekeeping to make sure your space is always spick and span, 24/7 power backup, air conditioning, and WiFi because duh, it's almost 2020 and they're necessities. These apartments are located in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills Road No 2, Road No 3, and Gachibowli, and all the accommodations are stunning.

Sleek white walls, shiny marble flooring, comfortable couches, classic wooden tables, and artsy paintings on the walls — you're gonna be heart-eyed for sure. And since all of their apartments are located in the prime areas of the city, you can easily access public transport like cabs and metros and kick start your touristy plans or head for that office meeting. Be it for a few days, a week or even a month, these plush serviced apartments are value for money.