With Attractive Ambience And Food, This Place Is Designed For Pure Pleasure

The name itself is very attractive, isn't it? conçu (French)-designed 😍 Really nice place for casual eating and desserts 😁 Very nice and huge place, beautiful natural decor♥️ Not too pricey. A must visit cafe in Hyderabad.✌🏼 What I had- Red velvet cupcake - INR 100 (that I felt was pricey) French Vanilla blended cold coffee - INR 200(cheap as per the amount, bottle and obviously the taste✅) Chicken and four cheese melt- INR 250 ( Very tasty✅ French fries come along too😍) So INR 500 for two, pretty cheap, quantity enough for two with a good ambience 💯 Trust me you will love this place ✅