With Attractive Ambience And Food, This Place Is Designed For Pure Pleasure

Cafes

Concu Cucina

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 738, Road 37, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The name itself is very attractive, isn't it? conçu (French)-designed 😍 Really nice place for casual eating and desserts 😁 Very nice and huge place, beautiful natural decor♥️ Not too pricey. A must visit cafe in Hyderabad.✌🏼 What I had- Red velvet cupcake - INR 100 (that I felt was pricey) French Vanilla blended cold coffee - INR 200(cheap as per the amount, bottle and obviously the taste✅) Chicken and four cheese melt- INR 250 ( Very tasty✅ French fries come along too😍) So INR 500 for two, pretty cheap, quantity enough for two with a good ambience 💯 Trust me you will love this place ✅

What Could Be Better?

The cupcakes could be priced a little lower.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

