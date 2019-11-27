Drop By Cafe Nook For Their Amazing Appetizers!

Cottage Cheese - Best Vegetarian Appetizer Ever 👌 In the Frame: Salt N Pepper Cottage Cheese with Garlic 💕 Café Nook (Earlier it was Nookad) is a new place At Sindhi Colony / PG Road. In an Area like Sindhi colony, there are more options and Variety of Street Food and Mostly Vegetarian. Cafe nook is a small and cute place with a Vintage Old look serving very limited and Interesting dishes. Was here for lunch yesterday and it was a memorable lunch for us. We began with This lovely Appetizer. This is not the Regular frozen Paneer what they've used, they do have a Vendor who supplies them. So soft and Tender, tossed in Spices and herbs, Garlic, Gave an Excellent taste and Melt in the mouth, cubes of Onions and Bell peppers were tossed, had slight Crunch to it. Very well Seasoned, This was 2nd best Cottage Cheese I've had this year. A must try at Café nook and Recommended, Will, post more about this place soon. Ratings - 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟