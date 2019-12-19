For All Things Comfy & Cotton, Head To This Store In Banjara Hills

If you don't mind shelling out a few extra bucks for cotton clothes, Cotton World is a neat store in Banjara Hills. Located near the Iranian Consulate, it's a standalone store which houses outfits for men and women. Justifying the name, we can vouch for the fact that everything here is cotton. It's a well lit, spacious store with a decent number of trail rooms which we feel is important because you can imagine how crowded it can get during the shopping season, right? We spotted everyday tees, formal shirts, dressy tops, dresses, kurtas, palazzos, skirts, and more in the women's section. They had sizes that went up to XXXL which is a good thing because fashion should be inclusive in 2019. They had a pastel colour palette going on for men's formal shirts which are high on-trend right now and you can also score trousers, chinos, shorts, tees, and jackets for to fill up your wardrobe. Though it's raining at the moment (thanks, monsoon), it's mostly hot and sunny in the city and cotton clothes are essential for those days.