Clutches, Kitschy Jewellery & Bandhani Dupattas: Here's Why You Should Check Out This Store

Cottons Jaipur is an ideal place to shop for festive collection in radiant colours like orange, deep green, red with eye-catching patterns and minimal stone-work. It includes off-white silk kurtis with golden undertones that we loved! Shelves and hangers with kurtis in various designs like double layers, elbow sleeves, sleeveless, long anarkali fashion will entice you to keep visiting this store time and again. We spotted blouses and crop tops so pretty that we didn't mind buying new lehengas just to pair them with. They come in edgy cuts, and patterns that will make your outfit stand out. The prices start at INR 1,500.

There's a section for sarees, most of which are imported from Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Kolkata. From bandhni prints to pastel coloured sarees, you will get them all here. They also hoard pure silver jewellery (INR 800 upwards), that we think makes a stunning gift for family members or friends. There's also a tiny section of the store dedicated to jewellery with tribal elements, and one for oh-so-gorgeous dupattas. So, go check out this store and flaunt that cotton couture.