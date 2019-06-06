It's Always Summer With The Dresses & Tops From This Store In Kondapur

The fact that Cover Story has just the kind of clothing that makes you runway ready is what makes it awesome. Under one roof (and it's a tiny roof, mind you), you're going to find formals, party wear, and casuals. Before you run out of enough reasons to get a brand new jumpsuit, a crop top is going to woo you. Hold your wallet closer as you explore every aisle. Find yourself loving those graphic t-shirts which occupy a centre stage in the store, but mark our words when we say the store will make you summer ready. Floral maxi dresses, yellow checkered dresses, linen off-shoulders, floral mesh skirts are just a few things that'll give you a run for your money. We've also spotted floral embroidered shorts, wrap skirts, peplum tops, and stripey tops too.

Spot skinny, distressed, and frayed denim. Whether you like to keep it classic or change with the trend, you'll find several pieces. While you are at it, don't forget to check formal midi dresses and shift dresses. Because sometimes you need to dress up like a boss!