Craft Beers Which Should Not Be Missed At Any Cost!

36 Downtown Brew Pub: Craft Beers: Framed: Wheat, Blonde, Apple Cider, American Lager & Dark Stout. 36 DownTown has my heart now. Although Hyderabad has so many great options for the party animals, 36 DownTown prepares itself well enough to be one of the happening brewpubs. Beer here is fantastic. Service and Ambience are not compromised at all. Rather, the options and variants they have for food are gigantic.