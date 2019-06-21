Crafted Beer, Yum Food & Live Bands! This Brew Pub Has All That You Need!

I like exploring new places in Hyderabad. So ended up coming at 36 Downtown too. I went on a Tuesday evening. There are happy hours every day but on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, it's till 11:30 pm. The happy hours include a drink and food menu of Rs 127/-. I must say that even on a weekday this place had a good crowd. I really liked the ambience, interiors and sitting place. Outdoor sitting is also available here. I had ordered chicken wings and chicken malai tikka. The portions are small, i.e. 4 pieces in a dish. The brewed beer is worthy of 127 bucks. Apple cider is my favourite on the menu. Recommend 👍. Will be going again! 😊 And I did come here again, coz now it is 36 downtown brewpub. Had to explore this too. Still, Apple Cider beer remains my fav. The food menu is very diverse, containing a variety of starters, drinks, main course and desserts. Tried the following Duplex, Palak Pata Chaat, Hot Basil Chicken, Ayya Chicken, Chicken 65, Tempura Prawns, Keema Pav, Laal Maas, Thai Green Curry, Oriental Pizza And Ceaser Salad. Amongst these, totally recommend the special dish of this place, "Atta Chicken". It's worth it. Chicken 65 here is awesome, should be definitely tried out. Best Thai curry available here totally loved it. In desserts, blueberry cheesecake, white chocolate brownie and Coquito Pannacotta are definitely recommended. Ambience 5 🌟 Service 5 🌟 Food 4.5 🌟 Most recommended!