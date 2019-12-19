Craftsvilla Has Opened Its First Flagship Store In Hyderabad! Here's What To Expect

Popular online store — Craftsvilla has opened its first flagship store in Hyderabad and knowing how amazing their online collection is, we had to check it out. The store claims to bring in fresh designs every day, and as you step in, the first thing you'll notice is a wide range of lehengas. Say hello to sequins and motifs and quickly move on to the saree section. From Benarasi Silk to georgettes, chiffons, and bandhanis, there is a lot to splurge on. Prefer kurtas this season? Along with a few festive ones, we found the cotton pieces and coordinate sets to be much better. The price range begins at INR 1,299, which we thought was a tad bit overpriced. What will instantly catch your eye are the dupattas. Whether you're looking for a simple one or want to go all out and about with an elaborate one, the store boasts of quite a collection. While you are at it, don't forget to check out oxidised metal jewellery. In fact, their gold-toned jewellery like jhumkas, and chandeliers are a steal.