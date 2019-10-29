Stuck On What To Gift? Get Your Hands On These Unique And Plastic-Free Materials

Remember how we used to play with wooden toys in our childhood? But over a period of time, they disappeared and got replaced with fancy plastic toys. But Laasya Pulivruthi of CrafTown is still keeping this art alive by making wooden toys, models and sculptures. Her handmade wooden crafts, which she discovered while exploring plastic-free toy options for her one-year-old, provide one with plenty of sustainable gifts inspiration to help them cut their shopping time in half. And in the interests of saving time, we’re going to get right into the details of how they are made, how you can reach or get access to these. So, keep scrolling up!

Talking about the making, well, the toys are made out of wood and are coloured with natural dyes. There is something for everyone. And we mean it when we say it! From the cool miniature bike to bangles, from toys for kids to decor items for your house, there is a creative collection of products that you can opt from. Coming to the technique, they use simple wood-crafting tools, created in fine detail while carefully sanding the surface for a smooth touch and sleek appearance. Also, if you are wondering about the price range, it starts from INR 20 and goes up to INR 2,400.

