Craving For A Brunch Buffet With A Budget? This Is Where You Should Go!

Casual Dining

Exotica

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12th Square Building, 5th Floor, Opp. Audi Showroom, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Exotica: This place is a hidden gem with an affordable and lovely lunch/brunch buffet. The ambience is on point, as is the service. Nothing that you'll taste will let you down, be it their mocktails or their starters. This place is definitely an experience that you shouldn't miss out on!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family.

