Exotica: This place is a hidden gem with an affordable and lovely lunch/brunch buffet. The ambience is on point, as is the service. Nothing that you'll taste will let you down, be it their mocktails or their starters. This place is definitely an experience that you shouldn't miss out on!
Craving For A Brunch Buffet With A Budget? This Is Where You Should Go!
Casual Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family.
Also On Exotica
Casual Dining
Comments (0)