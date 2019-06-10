Craving For Some Authentic Telugu Food? This Is Where You Should Be Headed!

Teluguness has recently opened its doors in Hyderabad (hitech city) serving authentic traditional Telugu food like ragi mudda, sangati, bobattlu, garelu. They have given a modern touch to the culture of Andhra Pradesh in many ways and it totally reflects in their ambience, from painting rangoli on roof to those beautiful wall paintings which is going to take you to a beautiful ride to regional Andhra villages and indeed the atmosphere is so pleasant, with the soothing instrumental music playing in background and all the traditional crockery in the display, kinda made me reminisce the good old days at my grandmothers house. So coming to the food I was here for lunch with my buddies and we tried the following dishes Soup - Miriyala Rasam - the name says everything !! Indeed it was little spicy but refreshing and has tons n tons of flavours in it. Puttagodugula seekulu - mushroom, bell peppers and onion marinated in spices and cooked till perfection. Must try Avakaya kodi seekulu - as it suggests, chicken is marinated in avakaya and then grilled, served with mint chutney. Royyala Vepudu - so crispy and delicious - must try. Mokka Jonna garelu - corn paste shaped as doughnut and deep friend giving it crispness from the top and softness inside... Tastes even more better with the chutney they served. Kodi garelu - same as the above but minced chicken is used here. alsanda garelu - black eyed beans are used here. All the types of garelu are must try !! Chicken bobattlu - not sweet but spicy, this dish is explosion of flavours. Ragi mudda - one of the healthy and the best dish in summers is ragi mudda. Nune Vankaya Kura with roti and rice - one of the best brinjal curry I ever had. Teluguness Spcl veg Sangati - must try! Korra Payasam, Gulab Jamun - one of the best Gulab jamun I had in Hyderabad, deep fried in ghee and perfect amount of sweetness this jamun made my day. I would definitely recommend to visit Teluguness where you feel like having homemade food. you will love this place and food as well.