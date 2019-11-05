Fancy Chinese & Thai Fare? This Outlet In Hitech Has It All!

The Wonton serves Thai, Chinese and Malay cuisine and has two branches - Gachibowli and HiTech. They were previously under the Nanking banner but are running their own brand now. The one in HiTech has been operational for around 4 years while the Gachibowli branch has served the city for over 10 years. The Lung Fung soup is a thick Cantonese soup made with minced chicken, finely diced vegetables and flavoured with garlic. The Tom Yum soup is a spicy clear soup from Thailand cooked with prawns and flavoured with lemongrass. The Crunchy lamb has shredded lamb that is crispy fried and tossed with sweet and spicy sauce. The Dragon chicken has diced pieces of chicken that are batter fried and tossed with cashew nuts in a mildly spiced sauce. The Pepper Garlic Prawns have deep-fried prawns that are sautéed with crushed black pepper, butter and oyster sauce. The Hot Green Chilly Fish has fresh battered fried fish tossed in a green chilly Malaysian sauce. The Penang Threaded Cottage Cheese has finger cut cottage cheese marinated with Singapore sauce and soya sauce; which is enveloped with noodles and deep-fried. The Schezwan Baby Corn and Mushroom has tender baby corn and mushroom which are batter fried and tossed with dried red chillies and spicy Schezwan sauce. The Shanghai Vegetables have diced vegetables that are fried and sautéed with ginger, garlic and celery in a homemade chilly sauce. The steamed chicken dumplings were stuffed with minced chicken, ginger and spring onions. The Phad Thai has soft noodles that are sautéed with cottage cheese, vegetables and peanut sauce. The Uttap Chicken is a new dish that they have introduced which has the flavours of coriander. The chicken also has a smoky flavour that I really liked. For desserts I had the hot chocolate Spring Roll cream that was served with vanilla ice-cream. The Date Pancake is a unique dessert that I haven't tried before. The parcels are stuffed with a date paste and the sweetness gets balanced out with the vanilla ice-cream. Overall if you want to try out Chinese, Thai or Malay cuisines then do visit this place!