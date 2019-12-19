Crazy Arabian Delicacies Now In Hyderabad!

Arabian Corner is a 2-months old newbie Arabian restaurant which serves some real good Arabian stuff! You can relish the authentic flavours and taste from the land of the Arabs. The ambience is kept colourful and has an amazing outdoor scenic seating with a roof-top seating as well. The only thing that worries me is the indoor seating area which needs lil improvement. But when food is so damn tasty, who cares of the ambience. I am visiting them again very soon. Location: Arabian Corner,Gachibowli.