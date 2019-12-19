Break A Sweat Like A Boss At This CrossFit Studio In Jubilee Hills

It is often said that CrossFit can be quite intimidating and it's not for the faint-hearted. But with the right training and motivation, you'll do just fine. Founded by Sandeep Gadde (Hyderabad's only Level 3 certified CrossFit trainer), CrossFit Mend is more of a community than a fitness centre. For one thing, you're pushed far off your core. This community-based training works wonders for those who hate training alone. In this one-hour session, you'll largely focus on functional movements — you'll run, leap, jump, climb, lift weights, pull and push. The sum and substance of this regime is not only about building a great bod but also discipline. You'll be taught how to strike a balance and if you've always wanted to pick gymnastics or powerlifting, it cannot get better than this.

Wondering how it looks like? Mend's major focus is on building a community — the absolute no-frills school of thought is what defines the appearance too. Keeping it simple, there's plenty of space for you to flip, jump, and sprint. All you've got to do is go with gusto to work out every day. The monthly membership costs you INR 6,500 (plus 18% GST); while the quarterly membership is around INR 16,500, the half-yearly one will set you back at INR 25,000. Long term commitment on your mind? At INR 45,000, your annual membership is sorted!