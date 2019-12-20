You Can Grab Books On Deals & Have Coffee Too At This Bookstore

You will probably roll your eyes when we say this — Crossword in City Centre Mall is where readers can hang out. Quite unlike other Crossword outlets in Hyderabad, this one has great deals throughout the year. You can score hard bounds on 10-50 per cent off. If you're lucky enough, you'll spot fine reads on 70 per cent off too. Love gifting books? You can find the entire collection of Penguin Classics' Gifting Edition that includes titles like Wuthering Heights, Sense & Sensibility, Vanity Fair, Little Women, and you get the drift. These look quite festive. Of course, you'll find all the other merch like stationery, pop culture t-shirts, CDs.

This is also the only bookstore in Hyderabad that has a Cafe Coffee Day inside. If you enjoy reading with a cuppa, grab some hardbound beauties on a steal deal and settle down here. As it turns out this is a good way to find out if you can buy an unknown or new author's work.