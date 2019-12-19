Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe

Cafe Cupz is a budget-friendly place in by lanes of Kukatpally, near Indu Fortune Fields. This new cafe serves the best hot Chocolate nearby at an affordable price. Their Salads, Wraps and Burgers is something you can always trust on. Not to forget their Grilled Fish served with Mexican rice, mashed potatoes, and tossed veggies. Something you will instantly fall in Love with. Not to forget their ambience, surrounded by greenery and has outdoor seating, the best place to chill out with your gang with loads of board games and amazing food. Or make time for yourself sipping on your favourite coffee, hot chocolate or milkshake with some books. Would definitely recommend this place to hang out with your friend and can even prefer spending time alone or me time.