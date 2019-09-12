Pizza Lovers! Customise Your Own Pizza At This Cafe In Jubilee Hills

The backyard of a bungalow is reformed to a hangout place with greens and fresh air adding to the ambience. Zozoz Pizzeria an exclusive wood-fired thin crust pizza serving restaurant where you either pick from the menu or make your pizza (customize from the available choices as per your requirement). Pretty neat and well maintained transparent kitchen where you can see how your order is made. We ordered customized pizzas with half veg and half nonveg & Chicken tikka which turned out to be delicious. The in-house pizza dough, sauces and baking it in a brick oven adds to the goodness of their pizzas. Finger food like Potato Wedges, French Fries and Wings which turned to be okay. The lemon and peach iced tea ordered along to go with turned out to be good. Overall a good place to hang out at a VFM. I would recommend this for book lovers.