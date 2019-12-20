From Woodfired Pizza To Fresh Appetisers, This New Pizza Outlet Has It All!

Do check out this cute restaurant IMI Woodfired Pizza. It had its first branch in Bengaluru, and now it's in Hyderabad too. We went to the one in Madhapur Now let's get to the review: Pizzas; 1. SPICY CHICKEN 2. PERI PERI CHICKEN 3. CHETTINAD CHICKEN (IMI special) 4. VERDURE (veg classics) 5. MALS per BAMBINI 6. TANDOORI PANEER (IMI special) All the pizza tasted good but it needed some minor tweaks. The crust was thin and soft. It could either have been thin and crispy, or thick and fluffy. Our personal favourite were 1, 4 and 6. Pasta; 1. ZENZERA AGLLO - red sauce pasta. (Was a little too sweet ) 2. ALFREDO (It was a white sauce pasta, very creamy and super consistent but the only thing lacking was cheese. Instead of too much cream they could have added more cheese.) 3. SALSA ROSA (Classic pink sauce pasta. A combination of both bred and white sauces. It was the best out of all three.) Appetizers; 1. Potato wedges 2. Chicken Nuggets Both were good. Properly cooked and tasted yum. On the sides, the garlic bread and calzone pocket were also tasty. So overall, it's a really good place with a plethora of varieties to choose from at affordable prices.