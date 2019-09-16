A Cute Place With Amazing Desserts At Banjara Hills!

The Willow Bake Shop is located in a very calm and quiet place. The whole place is so aesthetic and extraordinary interior with greenery around. The ambience is so refreshing and peaceful. You will love their balcony seating and the super romantic entrance. Coming to desserts, we had: -Blueberry Tart: 5/5 -Coffee Tart: It is one of a kind. 4.5/5, you will love this if you are a coffee lover. -Berry Opera: 5/5 The desserts were mind-blowing. They have a variety of desserts on display. They serve coffee too and other food options. My cravings couldn't get any better with such lovely and delicious desserts. Definitely going back. Do visit guys! Overall:5/5🤩