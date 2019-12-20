Weights, Cardio & Strength: Stop Neglecting Your Fitness Goals & Get To This Gym In Habsiguda

If you are subconsciously looking for a push to start working out; YOU, get up and get working! If you're looking for a gym in and around Habsiguda, check out Daksha Fitness Studio. It's a no-nonsense gym with a clean, spacious interior and energetic music that adds a pumped up vibe. Aiming for a pack of abs? Want to flex those muscles? These folks here have innovative workouts planned for strength training, cardio, and functional training.

This gym houses the latest equipment that includes treadmills, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, bikes, and much more. Yup, that's about it! You don't have to wait till January to make a New Year resolution (it's cool even if you are), unleash your untapped power and start working towards a fit lifestyle. The prices of this gym depend on the workout regime, so give them a ring for all the deets.

