Foldable Backpacks, Gloves, Swimwear? Drop By This Store To Fulfil Your Shopping List

Decathlon is huge and has a good range of sportswear for both adults and kids. You name it, you got it. Be it swimming trunks, long-sleeved swim tops, one-piece swimsuits or anti-UV tops. Waterproof jackets are available too. You can find a whole variety under one roof, including high-cut and waterproof ones meant for challenging terrains. Fleece shirts with half-zip openings, trousers, and jackets can be found on the shelves of this store. Beyond clothing, they also carry gear like goggles, thicker padded ski gloves, winter boots, among others. They have a highly-absorbent microfibre towel which is a handy travel companion. It can roll up to a ball and you can secure it with a rubber strap. On top of that, it comes in different colours and sizes. Adding to this, you can get footballs, bats, bicycles (with and without gear) that start from INR 5,529. And did we tell you that you can also get cute beanies, starting at INR 899?