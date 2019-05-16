Got A Thing For Bangles? Head To This Bangles Store In Laad Bazaar & Shop Your Heart Out

Tucked away inside an alley in Lad Bazaar, Deccan Bangles is easily one of the best bangle stores in that area. We love how the store has lac bangles, glass, and metal bangles. While it's mostly glass bangles, the collection is really vast — say hello to sparkles and stones while the demure and plain ones occupy a large part of the store. For those of you who don't like glass ones, go for the oxidised metal or metal bangles. These bangles are mostly chunky and can pass off for a bracelet or a kada. But if you are looking for something more festive, do check out their metal pieces with thread or stonework. The best part? All of these come in so many colours that you'll never run out of options. The price range begins at INR 30 for a dozen and can upto INR 500. Do keep in mind that you've got to bargain.