Get Yourself Some Delicious Plum Cake For Christmas From Subhan Bakery!

Bakeries

Subhan Bakery

Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

11-6-467, Nampally Market, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

December Month is here and you can't miss having Plum Cakes. A few days Back I ordered These Plum Cakes from Subhan Bakery, which is 70 years Old bakery in Hyderabad. I ordered Victorian Rich Plum Cake which was Spongy and loaded with Flaky Almonds and Dry fruits, a perfect Christmas Treat to your Taste Buds and Dry Fruit Plum Cake which was spongy and Delicious. These were amazing and reasonable, which you can gift to your Loved ones.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

