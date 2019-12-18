Get Yourself Some Delicious Plum Cake For Christmas From Subhan Bakery!

December Month is here and you can't miss having Plum Cakes. A few days Back I ordered These Plum Cakes from Subhan Bakery, which is 70 years Old bakery in Hyderabad. I ordered Victorian Rich Plum Cake which was Spongy and loaded with Flaky Almonds and Dry fruits, a perfect Christmas Treat to your Taste Buds and Dry Fruit Plum Cake which was spongy and Delicious. These were amazing and reasonable, which you can gift to your Loved ones.