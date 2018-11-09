Decorate Your Home Or Flaunt An Artisanal Accessory From This Handicrafts Heaven Of A Store

Golconda handicrafts is what the esteemed brand Lepakshi is now known as. A treasure trove of handicrafts from across the country, this two-storey store houses home decor, clothing, footwear, crockery, furniture, and art work that is sourced from different states across India. Think tribal paintings from Orissa with earthy borders, Cashmere silk shawls from Kashmir, Meenakari designs on brassware from are just a few of the things that caught our eye here. There are flower pots, white wood statues, dhokla casted jewellery, hand painted shoes (that were oh-so-cute!), beaded wall hangings, organic body care products, bobble head figures of traditional South Indian dance forms, lamp shades made from leather and innumerable other things that will make you go heart eyed. The second floor is mainly for furniture, mainly that with Nirmal artwork on Rosewood. Sofa sets and dining tables that look luxurious and are durable can be bought here. Although this store is not a local business but rather a government run business, it is a great one stop destination to get gifts and home decor. Besides, the prices are pretty affordable starting at INR 200.