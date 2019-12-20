Want to indulge in some desi Natu Kodi chicken? Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai's is the place for you. A small mess Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai hotel beside Chai Kanani Kompally serves some amazing natu kodi prepared in Ankapur village-style where you have to order at least 30-45 mins before Normal chicken curry and meals are also available here.
Have You Tried Desi Ankapur Natu Kodi Chicken Yet? Drop By This Little Mess In Kompally!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Big Group
