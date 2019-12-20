Have You Tried Desi Ankapur Natu Kodi Chicken Yet? Drop By This Little Mess In Kompally!

Want to indulge in some desi Natu Kodi chicken? Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai's is the place for you. A small mess Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai hotel beside Chai Kanani Kompally serves some amazing natu kodi prepared in Ankapur village-style where you have to order at least 30-45 mins before Normal chicken curry and meals are also available here.