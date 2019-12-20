Have You Tried Desi Ankapur Natu Kodi Chicken Yet? Drop By This Little Mess In Kompally!

Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai's

Kompally, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Besides Bantia Furniture, Nizamabad- Hyderabad Road, Kompally, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to indulge in some desi Natu Kodi chicken? Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai's is the place for you. A small mess Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai hotel beside Chai Kanani Kompally serves some amazing natu kodi prepared in Ankapur village-style where you have to order at least 30-45 mins before Normal chicken curry and meals are also available here.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group

