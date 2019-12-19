Dessert Lover? Ghrelin Comes Up With A New Outlet In Jubilee Hills

Ghrelin opened their newest outlet in jubilee hills after their immense success in BasheerBagh. Having achieved a mastery in making excellent desserts, the place albeit smaller than the original, has a wide array of desserts. Ambience: The place is rather cute with vibrant colors and a lively atmosphere. Designed in army green as the base color, and blood red seat upholstery, the entire place looks chic and sophisticated. Seating space is small but comfortable with seating available on both inside and outdoors. Food: I tried Mocha frappe, red velvet mojito. The latter one was rather unique with nice red velvet flavors in a refreshing beverage, highly recommended this. The banana waffle , served hot, was really tasty and was served with a drizzle of honey and chocolate. The presentation was beautiful and the taste on point. The death by chocolate was normal but red velvet chocolate pastry was covered with chocolate and tasted fantastic. Peanut butter cheesecake was something of a delight, if you're a peanut butter lover, go for this! Totally in love with the lemon tart and blueberry cheesecake here. The former had a bit more tang than optimum but was fresh, while the latter, as beautiful as it was, tasted excellent with the generous amount of compote on top. Cheese and apricot tart, although looked pretty, was a bit hard. Next came the berry and honey pancakes which were a treat. Fresh soft and fluffy pancakes, the berries compote made them all the more appetizing. The French macaroons were absolute bomb, having the perfect texture and softness, they were quite good, although a bit too sweet. Ferrreo rocher baked cheesecake was really fantastic, having a good taste and the lovely flavors of the popular chocolate could be felt in each bite. The carrot cake was so soft and savouring. It looked pretty and was appetizing. Philadelphia cheesecake, the classic one, was a total riot of amazing taste and teleported me to Philadelphia indeed 😜. The place has a lot of different varieties of cupcakes which you can try and relish. After having so many sweet offerings, we had chicken khurchan, it was like a bun stuffed with minced chicken and had a great taste. The place also serves customized cakes, the Harry Potter cake and Louis Vuitton cake especially attracted my attention due to their unique design. Hopefully, the place adds more savory options as in their original outlet so that the customers can enjoy those delicacies as well.