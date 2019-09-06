Drop By Farine In Film Nagar To Satisfy All Your Dessert Cravings!

Cafes

Farine

Film Nagar, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Road 82, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Film Nagar gets another master class stroke and this time its Farine. A brand new dessert place with minimalistic decor and high on food quality. The desserts, food & service to the point! My entire dinner was impeccable & delish. I was engrossed in their delicious food from watermelon feta salad, AOP chicken, Grilled beef burger and kheema pizza. All the items were just PERFECT. Desserts, on the other hand, needs no introduction as Farine is a sister outlet of concu. So you can expect the high quality of products from this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

