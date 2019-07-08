Dive In To This Adorable Bakery Which Offers Exclusive Desserts In Town

There is a lot to talk about Guilt Trip. Located in Film Nagar Road. We started with Mojitos, Ordered Very Berry and Lychee & Lemongrass Fizz. Got these in a cute bottle and it tasted really good. Soup: Chicken Parmesan Cheese Soup -You can imagine by the name itself, how great it tasted. So creamy, cheesy perfect texture served with Garlic Bread! Spicy Chicken Kheema Pao: Minced Chicken is very juicy, succulent, creamy and had this with pao or bread. The taste was damn nice. I know Pav bhaji is one of our favourite dishes, but have you ever tried this chicken kheema Pao? Highly Recommended. Chicken Kheema Pizza ( Indian Style): Pizza is Bae! The thin crust was perfect, crispy, crunchy, cheesy, spicy and chicken on top is just wow. Must Try! Now, comes the best part of GuiltTrip. Desserts❤️ Taste: Infinity Tried Red Velvet Cheese Cake, Blueberry Cheese Cake, Cupcakes, Belgian Chocolate Waffle, Walnut Brownie, Cute Mini Cupcakes, and Lemon Tart. Everything is outstanding, fabulous and mind-blowing desserts they have got. Out of all these, my fav is Red Velvet Cheesecake. OMG, how perfect it was! Every bite of it is really tasty and I would visit back for this. Overall, this place is on point. Worth Giving a shot!