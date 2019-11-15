Get Everything From Fresh Desserts To Yum Coffee At Feu!

I was bored with the regular places for desserts and was in my quest to find a new place called FEU. They have an impressive menu in terms of desserts, drinks, and food. People who love their coffee to be mild should try their caramel coffee. I am sure u are going to fall in love with it. Liked the concept of croissant sandwich. Flakey croissant filled with loads of cheese and veggies topped with Peri-Peri flavor served with a dip and potato veggies. In desserts, I tried the trio chocolate, salted toffee and caramel, and strawberry Vellore. I loved all of them and can vouch that they serve one of the best desserts in town. P.S. They also have live desserts which I will try during my next visit.