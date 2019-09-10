Yum Desserts From Biryani Ghar!

In the Frame: Desserts From Biryani Ghar 💕 After having the best ClayPot Biryanis and Appetizers, It's time for the amazing desserts at my favourite place. Badam Phirni: Rich, Creamy and Delicious. Has a good amount of Almonds, Milk, Condensed Milk, cardamom powder and Saffron as well. Served chilled and tasted good, not very sweet (That's how I want my desserts to be) Just like how it's made at our Homes. Qurbani Ka Meetha: The Sweetest ever, Apricots dipped in sugary syrup with crushed Nuts on toppings. Not a great fan of this dessert, I do try it sometimes. It tasted good here. Both the Desserts were Fantastic. Loaded with Saffron and love of the Owner of this place. They also have Double Ka Meetha which I tried and it was the best I've had, Hot and Fresh. (Not in the picture) Do try it on your visit! Location: Biryani Ghar, Madhapur. Ratings: Desserts Cannot be Rated 😬 Price: 149/- each