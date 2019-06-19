Drape Yourself In Thinking Cloaks & Solve Some Mysteries At These Escape Rooms

What's on your mind for the weekend? Ping your squad and head over to this new mystery room in Hyderabad. Called Detective Street, this place in Banjara Hills has some exciting puzzles and interactive challenges for you to solve. You can choose between these five themes — Jungle, Egyptian, Cannibal, Zombie, and Frozen (eh, this one is for kids), and get your mind on it. Pick the room of your choice and think out of the box to solve the puzzle. Don't worry, you will be provided with clues but deciphering the clues is your job. And no, you cannot use your phones and other gadgets.

Up for the challenge? Put on your thinking caps and complete the mission in 60 minutes. These rooms will get filled up pretty fast. Make your reservations prior to your visit to avoid waiting for your turn.