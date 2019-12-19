Got A Long Weekend? Go Snorkelling, Dolphin Watching At This Secluded Beach Resort

It is said that Rabindranath Tagore fell in love with this beach when he was young, and there is no denying that this white shore beach in Karwar, Karnataka is a hidden gem. If you are the kind that steers clear from beach parties and enjoys watching the beach waves that come crashing at your feet, we think you'll discover a bit of paradise here. Smacked amidst casuarina groves, this resort has lovely log huts and stilt cottages. And the best part? It opens to a private beach — so close that the waves lull you to sleep. The resort plans you a whole bunch of activities — walks in the fishermen village, campfire or barbecue on the beach, bird watching, and boat rides. For those of you who love a bit of adventure, hop on for a banana boat ride, or go kayaking, snorkeling, and parasailing. Every room comes with a tiny patio, where you can lounge around. But when there's a sea just a few steps away, you cannot miss out on exploring every inch of it to the fullest. At INR 10,000 a room, your breakfast, lunch, and dinner are sorted. Plus, the resort arranges all your dolphin watching tours and walks too.