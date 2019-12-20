Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!

Cafes

Dhaba Cafe

Kukatpally, Hyderabad
4.9

Plot 50, 9th Phase Road, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amidst in the residential area and very near to Forum Sujana mall, Dhaba Cafe with a serene ambience and perfect blend for desserts. Impressed with service definitely and the ambience makes you visit again. This is really special because you can find Jain Pizzas unlike anywhere and the seasonal Sithaphal slice with kulfi. It is really delicious and damn sweet.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

