Amidst in the residential area and very near to Forum Sujana mall, Dhaba Cafe with a serene ambience and perfect blend for desserts. Impressed with service definitely and the ambience makes you visit again. This is really special because you can find Jain Pizzas unlike anywhere and the seasonal Sithaphal slice with kulfi. It is really delicious and damn sweet.
Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
Comments (0)