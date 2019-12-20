This 30 years Old Dhaba Is Definitely Winning Hearts With Their Food!

Pariwaar Dhaba is one of the most popular and oldest Dhaba and I couldn't agree more. Located in NH7, Samshabad, Pariwar Dhaba is more than 30 years old, serving their patrons signature dishes that haven't lost their charm. It is one of those well-maintained highway restaurants-cum-Dhabas which got an urban revamp, where you can get the dhaba taste as well as the cleanliness of a decent eatery with proper restrooms. Food: * Desi Tandoori Chicken: Country Chicken marinated with aromatic spices and charcoal-grilled to perfection. * Malai Fish Tikka: Melt in the mouth fish with dense flavours of cream cheese. * Batair (Quail): It would be a sin if you miss out on this. Very well crispy fried Quail. * Pepper Chicken: Delicious crispy fried pepper Chicken with the right amount of pepper. I paired it with tomato ketchup and couldn't stop having it. * Prawns: Golden fried prawns were on point, but the hariyaali prawns were a little salty. Main Course: * Masala Prawn and Special Mutton Masala were super rich and flavourful, which paired well with the Garlic and Butter Naan. Dessert: * Qubani ka Meetha: Highlight of the meal. Whatta dessert to end the meal with. Freshly and very well made. If you have no idea about things to do on Weekend then simply drive to this Dhaba and feast upon the delicious food, as everything on the menu is worth a shot