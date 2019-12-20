For Denim Jackets As Low As INR 350 & More, Get To This Shop In Sultan Bazar

If all the Sarojini Nagar vlogs made you envious of the clothes there, this store in Sultan Bazar has a bunch of western and Indian wear for a steal. Dhanalakshmi Creations is a store hidden inside the by-lanes of the market (which is already a maze, to begin with). We weren't impressed by their Indian wear which only included kurtas, but what caught our attention were all the palazzos, shorts, treggings, tops, etc. They had palazzos starting at INR 450, treggings starting at INR 500, and tops starting at INR 250. But what made us turn twice were the denim jackets that started at INR 350. YUP! Short, long, no sleeves, and full sleeves — they were not too thick, not too thin and worth the price. They had other clothing pieces too like shrugs, sweaters, etc that you check out, but if your wardrobe is missing out on denim jackets, you know where to go.