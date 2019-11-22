Whether You Are An Art Connoisseur Or Emerging Artist, Visit This Gallery in Ameerpet

Art is capable of narrating a million stories within itself and if you like discovering art in various forms, you should visit Dhi Artspace. Centrally located in a residential locality of Ameerpet, Dhi (taken from Sanskrit meaning intellect) Artspace is a space that represents emerging artists and established masters. As soon as you enter, it welcomes you to the world of abstracts where thoughts and ideas are splashed across the canvas.

Founded in October 2014 by Bhargavi Gundala (an artist herself), this contemporary gallery organises exhibitions, workshops, talks and many other art-related activities. It not only serves as a platform for exhibitions but also as a meeting point for artists, students as well as art-lovers. Moreover, the gallery holds a library with rare books and provides a fully-equipped printmaking studio. Also, if you’re wondering about the parking, they have ample two and four-wheeler parking.