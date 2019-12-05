Camel Rides To Puppet Shows: You Can Do Various Things At This Place In Kompally

If you are looking for a short trip to something different, then visit this place with your friends and family. You'll surely be left with a rich culture and history of Rajasthan. Located in Kompally, Dhola-ri-Dhani is a mini-Rajasthan where you can explore the vibrant Rajasthani culture and traditions with your loved ones. You can take camel rides, witness their folk dance, attend puppet shows, and visit the Chowki styled restaurants along with Athithi, Maan Manuhar, among others, that serve authentic food at a reasonable price. Plus, they have Ghumar Jhumar, an open-air amphitheatre, that can accommodate around 500 people. And not just that, if you want to shop for handicrafts or accessories, you can find a lot of shops here.

This place adds to the village-like ambience; and you'll come across many activities and festivities here, which makes this place extremely interesting and vibrant. And how can we forget, this place transforms into a great setting amid evenings when the whole place shimmer with around 2,000 lamps lighting up.

