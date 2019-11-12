Glow In The Dark? This Unlit Dining Restaurant Offers Amazing Food & Drinks!

The concept of Dialogue in the dark was started in Germany. Almost 3 decades ago Andreas Heinecke started this off as he believed that empathy is more important than sympathy. This experience is created for people to interpret it the way they want to and to change the way they look at people. Before you enter the place they have lockers where you have to keep your phones, watches and any other objects that emit light. This is to ensure that you truly immerse yourself in the pitch dark atmosphere inside. Before you enter you will be asked to put your hand on the shoulder of the person in front of you so that you don’t get lost. Once inside you have a guide whose hand the first person follows. I am generally quite afraid of darkness and within the first 2 mins of entering the place, I almost had a panic attack. I felt quite claustrophobic and wanted to run away back outside but my partner told me to calm down and that he was there which helped me stay there. Slowly as we crossed hurdles to be seated on our tables I got quite adjusted to my pitch dark surroundings. Once the food was served I ate quite comfortably even though it was pitch dark and I knew exactly what I was eating even though I couldn’t see a thing. It is funny how we get adjusted to our circumstances in such a short while. If I specifically have to talk about the food then it was average. Although the quantity was quite a lot for one person, the quality wasn’t that great. You have a preset combo where I ate Biryani, kebabs, chicken curry and Dal Makhni. Post the dinner we also had the opportunity to play quite a few games based on our other senses such as smell and touch. Post that our guide mentioned that he is visually challenged and yet was perfectly able to serve our food and guide us the entire time. He also explained how he uses a smartphone that has a text to speech feature and is able to use it just like us. Post that once we came out it took a while to get adjusted to the lights again. Overall: You have to visit Dialogue in the Dark to actually understand how you can work with ease even though you are unable to use one of your senses.