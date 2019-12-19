An Iconic Place Which Serves Killer Dosas!

Fast Food Restaurants

Nani Tiffins

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Backside Boats Club, Hussain Sagar, Khairtabad, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Last week I went to Nani tiffins which is an iconic place to have different varieties of dosas. It's near the necklace road and has amazing varieties of dosas and other Indian breakfast options. The timings are pretty flexible too. They open early in the morning and close at 12 pm or 1 pm. I am not sure about that. But here, I ordered pizza dosa which was divine. This is my go-to option because I love dosas.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

