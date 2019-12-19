Last week I went to Nani tiffins which is an iconic place to have different varieties of dosas. It's near the necklace road and has amazing varieties of dosas and other Indian breakfast options. The timings are pretty flexible too. They open early in the morning and close at 12 pm or 1 pm. I am not sure about that. But here, I ordered pizza dosa which was divine. This is my go-to option because I love dosas.
An Iconic Place Which Serves Killer Dosas!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
