Dine And Wine At This Beautiful Restaurant In Jubilee Hills

Serefe is a restaurant situated in one of the most premium areas in the city. It will be a favourite hangout place for all the food lovers. As you step your foot into the restaurant, you are welcomed by the magnificent urban setting, a beautiful combination of decor and an immense luxury of modernity. Every table gives you a clear view of royalty. Those, with no prior reservation, are always welcomed to wait in the lounge with comfortable armchairs. The place has some really good interiors and has both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious and mouth-watering starters , drinks followed by the main course and desserts, specially designed by the chef. We were here for a review session and to begin with we got our hands on the roasted asaparagus and green peas soup with cheddar crust . The soup was in flavour and is highly recommended .Next was amuse bouche which is plum that was dipped with red wine and topped with goat cheese it was exquisite. Then came in the starters such as roasted chilli chest nuts , balsamic soy mushrooms filled in filo cups and the red quinoa sweet potato with siracha dip . All the dishes were well presented and a treat to the taste buds . The main course included seasonal greens edamame with arborai, Green vegetables Thai curry with Jasmine rice and Italian grilled cheese slab with marinated vegetables and red bean barley rice . This was really thrilling and well presented. It was all followed by the dark and white brownie and the blueberry cheesecake. All the cuisines were fresh and refreshing. The chefs gave a home-made feeling using the best quality ingredients. The restaurant also offers various types of drinks, they serve one of the best wines in the region. The drinks are pricey but surely worth trying as the other bloggers suggested The food was absolutely wonderful, from preparation to presentation, very pleasing. The experience from walking in the door and being greeted by Mr Tony and his subordinates. We also got to meet the owner who breifed us about the restaurant.