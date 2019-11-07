Treat Yourself To Yum Galouti & Cocktails At This Pretty Dhaba In Kothaguda!

Dhaba, a very profound brand of Delhi has made a mark in Hyderabad too. Situated right next to the IT hub of Hyderabad, Hi-tech city, it is easily accessible to the crowd. Newly renovated, Dhaba has put up amazing interiors, with massive chandeliers, graffiti art and beautiful bright lights. Coming to food, had a full three-course meal here with a couple of drinks. * Started with the famous Galouti, melting in the mouth. * Cinnamon was a little dominant, but it can be controlled. * Dhaba Paneer tikka, Highway style chicken tikka, both were just perfect. Had one whiskey-based cocktail, it was decent. Liked the wine-based cocktail more though. For the main course had the famous Balti mutton of Dhaba. It is awesome and should surely be tried out upon the visit here. Since Dhaba is starting with their winter menu, was also served with some Makki ki roti and Sarso saag. It was well complemented with butter and little Jaggery cube. Dal makhni, Dhaba style chilly chicken, Paneer pasanda and roti basket were the other items of the main course. Being a Punjabi, I can say that the Dal makhani was awesome. Lastly tasted a little Chicken biryani, it was decent, more of a pulao. But the main course star deal was Balti mutton and Dal makhani. For desserts, we had kubaani ka meetha and Rabri. Here Kubaani ka meetha is not like how they serve at other places. It's quite unique, the topping is kubaani and below is the vanilla ice cream. That tasted heavenly though. Had a fabulous experience at Dhaba, it has become one of my favourite places in Kothaguda. Highly recommended. Happy eating