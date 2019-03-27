Class Meets Sass! This Designer Wear Store In Banjara Hills Has Beautiful Apparel

Dipti Mrinalini started out with a sewing machine in her parents' garage, and that's when she floated her label. Although Dipti was preparing for Civils, she was always inclined towards fashion. After all, the heart wants what it wants; Dipti fought for her dream, convinced her fam, and what we see today is a shiny store full of knockouts. Saunter in and take in the moody lighting of the store as you spot aisles and aisles of Ikat and handloom sarees. Reminding you of your mother's favourite saree, this entire collection is ethically sourced from weavers. As a crusader for ethical fashion, you'll find elements of traditional Indian art comfortably co-existing with modern designs. We think that's what makes it awesome.

Say hello to the breezy shirts, boxy spaghettis, tunics, and jackets. Everything is designed in-house by Dipti and she has a team of three pros. The team utilises natural dyes. With an intent to minimise cloth wastage, they're soon planning to launch accessories too. But if you walk around the store, tiny decor accents that are handcrafted from cloth remnants are sure to catch your attention. We found the colours quite pleasant and easy on our eyes. Layered empire tops with delicate crochet work and layered khadi dresses got us excited. But don't just take our word for it. Check out the wrap tops and waterfall skirts with shell buttons. Plus, the checkered and dyed scarves can literally jazz up any outfit. The price range across the entire store is INR 2,000-10,000.