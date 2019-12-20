Vegetarions, Rejoice! This Restaurant In Hitech Serves Amazing North Indian Delicacies

Amidst all the non-vegetarian restaurants in the IT hub of Hyderabad, Rotis sighs relief for vegetarians. They serve North Indian veg dishes and chaats. Paneer dishes are the show stealers as the paneer they serve is very soft and smooth in texture. Staff is courteous and well informed about the dishes they serve which makes it easier to choose from the wide range of dishes they cater to. As a final touch, they serve pan shots which shouldn’t be missed.