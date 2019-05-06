Bow Chika Wow Wow! Check Out These Dog Friendly Restaurants In Hyderabad With Your Pooch

Dog parents, rejoice! Now you don't have to leave your furry companions behind when you're going out to grab a bite. Tag along with your pooch and hit up these dog-friendly restaurants in Hyderabad to chow. 

The Hoppery - Jubilee Hills

This Mediterranian style microbrewery has an outdoor seating space which is pet-friendly till 6 pm every day. Ze doggos can roam around doing the sniffs and the tumbles while you chomp on food and drinks. 

Breweries

The Hoppery

4.4

Inside Durgam Cheruvu, Road 46, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

The Roastery Coffee House - Banjara Hills

The Roastery Coffee House is loved by all for bringing the wave of coffee to Hyderabad, and doggos love it for being dog-friendly. It's a lush bungalow in Banjara Hills which also has a yard that's perfect for your pooches to chill around. 
Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

4.5

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Humming Bird Cafe - Madhapur

Though the name says bird, this place is dog-friendly. The cute and colorful outdoor garden at Humming Bird Cafe is loved by many dog owners and once you visit the place, you will too.

Cafes

Humming Bird Cafe

4.1

1-98/2/29, Plot 19, Kavuri Hills Layout, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Autumn Leaf Cafe - Jubilee Hills

This quite and serene cafe tucked inside the streets of Jubilee Hills is a perfect place for you and your pupper to have some time out. Their outdoor area has a lush green cover thanks to all the trees and shrubs where your pupper can chase the falling leaves. 

Cafes

Autumn Leaf Cafe

4.3

Plot 823, Road 41, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Cafe De Loco

This rustic looking Goan shack themed restaurant will fill the void in your heart for all the times you've been to Goa without your doggie partner. At Cafe De Loco in Gachibowli, you can connect with dog parents and their pooches as their pet school. But wait, there's more. They have a separate pet kitchen that offers doggie approved food. Isn't the amazing? 

Cafes

Cafe De Loco

4.2

315, Near Gachibowli Flyover, Diamond hills, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

The Pet Cafe

Obviously, The Pet Cafe has made it to the list. This is more of a hooman-friendly cafe than a pet-friendly one. You can take your pooch, kitty or even a hamster and head here for a gala time. They've got pet treats too. So, yay! 

Pet Care

The Pet Cafe

8-2/684/1/9/1, Next To Suvasa, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

