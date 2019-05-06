Dog parents, rejoice! Now you don't have to leave your furry companions behind when you're going out to grab a bite. Tag along with your pooch and hit up these dog-friendly restaurants in Hyderabad to chow.
Bow Chika Wow Wow! Check Out These Dog Friendly Restaurants In Hyderabad With Your Pooch
Dog parents, rejoice! Now you don't have to leave your furry companions behind when you're going out to grab a bite. Tag along with your pooch and hit up these dog-friendly restaurants in Hyderabad to chow.
The Hoppery - Jubilee Hills
This Mediterranian style microbrewery has an outdoor seating space which is pet-friendly till 6 pm every day. Ze doggos can roam around doing the sniffs and the tumbles while you chomp on food and drinks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Roastery Coffee House - Banjara Hills
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Humming Bird Cafe - Madhapur
Though the name says bird, this place is dog-friendly. The cute and colorful outdoor garden at Humming Bird Cafe is loved by many dog owners and once you visit the place, you will too.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Autumn Leaf Cafe - Jubilee Hills
This quite and serene cafe tucked inside the streets of Jubilee Hills is a perfect place for you and your pupper to have some time out. Their outdoor area has a lush green cover thanks to all the trees and shrubs where your pupper can chase the falling leaves.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Cafe De Loco
This rustic looking Goan shack themed restaurant will fill the void in your heart for all the times you've been to Goa without your doggie partner. At Cafe De Loco in Gachibowli, you can connect with dog parents and their pooches as their pet school. But wait, there's more. They have a separate pet kitchen that offers doggie approved food. Isn't the amazing?
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Pet Cafe
Obviously, The Pet Cafe has made it to the list. This is more of a hooman-friendly cafe than a pet-friendly one. You can take your pooch, kitty or even a hamster and head here for a gala time. They've got pet treats too. So, yay!
- Price for two: ₹ 350
