The fact that you can play with dogs while filling your tummy is what would make anyone bookmark Cafe De Loco as soon as they hear about it. Another thing that makes this place awesome is that they have a dedicated menu for your furry friends so you don't have to leave your pets at home while you dine. You can have food under the open sky or in a closed space, whatever you like.
Bookmark This Cute Little Pet Friendly Cafe For Some Good Food & Drinks
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place needs to be maintained better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Pets, Big Group
Also On Cafe De Loco
