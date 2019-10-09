Bookmark This Cute Little Pet Friendly Cafe For Some Good Food & Drinks

Cafes

Cafe De Loco

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

315, Near Gachibowli Flyover, Diamond hills, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The fact that you can play with dogs while filling your tummy is what would make anyone bookmark Cafe De Loco as soon as they hear about it. Another thing that makes this place awesome is that they have a dedicated menu for your furry friends so you don't have to leave your pets at home while you dine. You can have food under the open sky or in a closed space, whatever you like.

What Could Be Better?

The place needs to be maintained better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Pets, Big Group

