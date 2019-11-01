Reach The Needy: Find Places Where You Can Donate Clothes For Children In Hyderabad

We've all got clothes that we don't wear anymore. It could be a t-shirt that you've stopped wearing or a pair of pants that don't fit. So instead of discarding them, donate these clothes to someone who needs it. To help you manage your pile of clothes better, we have compiled a list of organisations where you can distribute your used clothes to children. But before you go ahead, there's a rule of thumb. Don't give something which you wouldn't wear if you could fit in. Also, kindly wash and iron them.

Just remember, by making a little footstep towards, you can create a smile on their face. And if you know more about such places, kindly suggest and we shall accommodate them on the list!